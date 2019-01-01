MOON UltraLight is a new, ultra-portable lighting device designed with you in mind. Its intuitive touch controls provide customizable brightness and tone, allowing you to perfectly capture your special moments.
Whether your location is dark or dim, you can adjust the brightness level with precise accuracy.
Your skin tone is unique, and so is your environment. MOON’s color temperature feature is easily adjustable from a daylight hue to a golden warm.
Your phone and its case is a reflection of you, your style and your personality. MOON is designed to fit without limitations.