001
010

Meet Mobile’s Most
Revolutionary Lighting Device

MOON UltraLight is a new, ultra-portable lighting device designed with you in mind. Its intuitive touch controls provide customizable brightness and tone, allowing you to perfectly capture your special moments.

Moon UltraLight Product
Moon Ultra Light Case

MOON UltraLight will showcase your world in the best possible light, capturing all of your life’s important moments like never before.

Here's why you will love it

Adjust Your Brightness

Whether your location is dark or dim, you can adjust the brightness level with precise accuracy.

Dull
400
Lux
Bright
005
Lux

As well as

Adjust Your Color

Your skin tone is unique, and so is your environment. MOON’s color temperature feature is easily adjustable from a daylight hue to a golden warm.

Cool
2700
Kelvin
Warm
5000
Kelvin
Moon UltraLight Phone Case
2700
Kelvins
500
Kelvins
400
Lux
005
Lux
Moon UltraLight Charger
Moon UltraLight Plus
Moon UltraLight Minus
Moon UltraLight Product Side
0%
Battery
100%
Battery
0%
100%

Controlled By Your Touch

Adjustability at your fingertips

Rechargeable

Ready for any moment

Optimized Battery

Always bright, no matter how much battery life you have left

Moon UltraLight Product

Leather

Textile

Metal

Wood

Fits Virtually any Phone and Case

Your phone and its case is a reflection of you, your style and your personality. MOON is designed to fit without limitations.

Designed to Fit
Multiple Devices

Moon UltraLight Case

Illuminate and Capture the Important Moments in your Life

MOON is here!

